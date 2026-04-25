Body of missing Colorado hunter found near Tabaguache Creek

More than a week after a Colorado man went missing while hunting, his body has been found.

Kaden Sites was reported missing on April 15 after he failed to show up for a doctor's appointment. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said Sites went turkey hunting on Mount Shavano, but hadn't been seen since. His truck was later found at the Blanks Cabin Trailhead parking lot with his cell phone inside.

Kaden Stiles, 27, has not been heard from since he went hunting turkeys west of Salida. Chaffee County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

His disappearance triggered a massive multi-organization search across approximately 20 square miles, the CCSO said.

Sites' body was found by volunteer searchers on Saturday near Tabaguache Creek. The sheriff's office said he was only 1.5 miles away from where his truck was abandoned. His body was recovered by the CCSO, the Chaffee County Search and Rescue crew, and the Chaffee County Coroner's Office.

Location where the body of Kaden Sites was discovered. Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said that Sites' family has been notified. They added that the cause of his death will not be released at this time due to the investigation, but the CCSO said they do not suspect foul play.

"Our hearts go out to the Sites family and friends this evening. Chaffee County has lost a wonderful member of our community which has left a void in our hearts. There was always a measure of hope that Kaden would be found alive. We are thankful the family will have some level of closure. Thank you to everyone who joined in the efforts to bring Kaden home. It is such a loving community we have," said Sheriff Andy Rohrich.