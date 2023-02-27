Body of missing snowmobiler found in southern Colorado, becoming 7th avalanche death this season

The body of the seventh avalanche victim in Colorado was recovered by search and rescue crews around midday Monday.

Few details were immediately available, but the body belonged to a snowmobiler who was out with a group of several other riders, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The snowmobiler has not yet been publicly identified, but they were buried by an avalanche by the Red Lakes Trailhead, near La Manga Pass on Saturday.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

The Conejos County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forest Service and Conejos County Search and Rescue searched the avalanche debris Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Avalanche dog teams from the Wolf Creek Ski Area, forecasters from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the Colorado Department of Transportation, search and rescue groups from Mineral, Rio Grand and Alamosa counties and community members joined the search, according to the CAIC.