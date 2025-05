Bobcat hides out in Colorado house, shows distain for those trying to attempt capture

A bobcat was found inside a home in Ken Caryl, Colorado and wasn't in a big hurry to leave. The wild cat was found cozied up behind a TV and that's when Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies had an idea.

A bobcat was found inside a home in Ken Caryl. Jefferson County

They thought it would be a good idea to use a TASER's green laser to coax out the cat. The bobcat had other plans, showed no interest in playing with the deputies and left on its own... right out the open back door.

