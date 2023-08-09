Boat blocks northbound lanes of I-25 near Harmony Road during morning commute

A boat blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Harmony Road near Fort Collins on Wednesday morning. Crews worked quickly to move the boat out of the way of traffic after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CBS

Crews used a bulldozer to push it out of the way and onto the shoulder. The scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.

CBS

The Colorado State Patrol said a black Dodge pickup with Colorado license plates was pulling a trailer with a boat when it hit a bump in the northbound lanes on I-25. CSP wanted to mention that the bump was marked with a "bump" sign.

CBS

The boat came off the trailer and landed in the left lane. The driver of the truck was an 18-year-old out of Berthoud. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved or damaged.