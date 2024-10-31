Bo Nix becomes first Denver Broncos player to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors in 22 years

Garrett Bolles pleased with performance by young players on this year's Broncos team

Garrett Bolles pleased with performance by young players on this year's Broncos team

Garrett Bolles pleased with performance by young players on this year's Broncos team

After picking up back-to-back wins over the Saints and the Panthers, the Denver Broncos have a 5-3 record, and a lot of that can be attributed to a certain rookie quarterback who the NFL on Thursday named Offensive Rookie of the Month: Bo Nix.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos prepares to snap the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Empower Field At Mile High on October 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 28-14. C. Morgan Engel / Getty Images

You might not realize it's been 22 years since a Denver Broncos player won Offensive Rookie of the Month honors.

Running back Clinton Portis was honored way back in 2002 when he was a Bronco, and rusher Mike Anderson two years before that -- twice. But that's it, and that makes this a rarity.

During the month of October the Broncos went 3-1 and Nix threw 7 touchdowns and just one interception. He also ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The conversation now shifts to whether Nix might be in the running for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Nix is currently the third betting choice behind Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Bears rookie Caleb Williams.

Nix said he has been paying attention to those fellow rookies.

"It's fun to see all of our growth and it's fun to watch other guys," Nix said.