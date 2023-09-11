CBS

Rod Mackey grew up in Colorado and has covered sports in the Denver television market for more than two decades.

Mackey's youth was spent in the foothills. He attended Bergen Elementary School, Evergreen Junior High School and graduated from Evergreen High School in 1985.

He spent his first two years of college in California at the University of California, Santa Barbara before transferring to Boulder to finish up his higher education. During his time at the University of Colorado, he interned in the Sports department with CBS News Colorado.

"I learned under Les Shapiro, Gary Miller, Mark McIntosh, and Marcia Neville," he said. "I now have a picture of the four of them on the wall on my desk."

Mackey's first experience as a broadcasting professional was at a radio station in Vail.

"I met my wife in Vail and we have now been married for 31 years," he said.

Their three sons then followed in his footsteps and went to CU.

"I of course also have pictures of my family up, a Black and Gold family."

After radio, Mackey's television career took him from Rapid City to Cedar Rapids to San Diego and to Denver.

Just the Facts

Position : Sports Reporter/Anchor

: Sports Reporter/Anchor Year hired : 2023

: 2023 Alma Mater : CU

: CU Most memorable interview : Shaq Barrett with his family on a firetruck during the Broncos Super Bowl 50 parade

: Shaq Barrett with his family on a firetruck during the Broncos Super Bowl 50 parade Favorite musician : Tom Petty

: Tom Petty Hometown : Evergreen

: Evergreen Number of children : 3

: 3 Hobbies : Skiing, Water Skiing, Tennis, Frisbee Golf, and Mountain Biking

: Skiing, Water Skiing, Tennis, Frisbee Golf, and Mountain Biking Favorite food : Stone Crab

: Stone Crab Number of siblings : 1

: 1 Number of pets : 2

: 2 Favorite sports team : Any team my kids were playing on

: Any team my kids were playing on Favorite vacation spot : Vail

: Vail Favorite word : win

: win Least favorite words : lose

: lose Favorite noise : laughter

: laughter Least favorite noise : crying

: crying What keeps you in Colorado? Everything… greatest place on Earth!

