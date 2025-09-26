BMW recalling more than 196,000 cars in U.S. over potential fire risk

Almost 200,000 BMWs, along with some Toyota Supras, are being recalled in the U.S. by the German automaker due to the potential for a short circuit in their starters that could increase the risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

A total of 196,355 vehicles in the U.S. will be subject to the recall, the vast majority of them BMWs made between 2019 and 2022, in which NHTSA said "the engine starter relay may corrode, causing the relay to overheat and short circuit," increasing the risk of a fire.

NHTSA said in its notice that BMW of North America was recalling certain 2019-2021 BMW 330i, 2019-2022 BMW Z4, 2020-2022 BMW 530i, X3, X4, Toyota Supra, 2021-2022 BMW 430i, 430i Convertible, and 2022 BMW 230i vehicles, and that letters would go out to owners from November 14 to inform them of the issue.

From that day, vehicle owners will also be able to search online at NHTSA.gov/recalls, ­­entering either their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), or the year, make and model of their vehicle to confirm whether it is subject to the recall.

"Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is complete" NHTSA said in its notice of the recall on Friday. "Dealers will replace the engine starter, free of charge."

The agency, part of the Department of Transportation, said owners could also contact BMW's U.S. customer service line directly at 1-800-525-7417 with questions.

The recall notice comes just over a year after BMW announced a recall of more than 720,700 vehicles in North America because they were equipped with an electric water pump that could short circuit as a result of faulty installation, posing a fire hazard.