The Bureau of Land Management, Colorado River Valley Field Office, wants public comment on an environmental assessment draft to allow Class 1 e-bikes on Designated Mountain Bike Trails project.

The comments will be accepted from Nov. 13 through Dec. 14 during the 30-day comment period.

The enlarged bottom bracket area houses the motor of the e-bike. E-bikes are pedal-assisted bikes, not motocross rigs with throttles and big engines. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Colorado River Valley Field Office offers popular mountain bike trail systems throughout the 567,000 acres of BLM land within its management boundaries west of the Continental Divide. The mountain bike trail systems are managed with the support of local governments, including the City of Glenwood Springs, City of Rifle, Eagle County, Pitkin County Open Space, Town of Carbondale, Town of Eagle, Town of Gypsum and Town of New Castle.

According to the BLM, there are more than 220 miles of single-track mountain bike trails within the field office, including about 18 miles of designated mountain bike trails open to Class 1 e-bikes at the Grand Hogback Trail System north of Rifle.

The BLM is proposing to add Class 1 e-bikes on all designated mountain biking trails within The Crown and Hardscrabble- East Eagle Special Recreation Management Areas, and adjacent trails, as well as within New Castle and Thompson Creek Extensive Recreation Management Areas.

The draft environmental assessment, maps and supporting documents are available on the BLM National NEPA Register. Comments must be submitted through the "Participate Now" feature on the project webpage by Dec. 14, 2026.