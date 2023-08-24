Why black smoke rose from downtown Denver Sheraton hotel on Thursday morning

Black smoke was seen rising from the Sheraton hotel in downtown Denver several different times on Thursday morning. The thick plumes of smoke were seen coming from the roof of the hotel located at 1550 Court Place just before 11 a.m. and then at least two times after that.

CBS

What caused the smoke was determined to be a roof boiler that was overfilled with diesel. Maintenance crews were burning the fuel off.

CBS

There were no reports of any injuries.