Why black smoke rose from downtown Denver Sheraton hotel on Thursday morning

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Black smoke rises from downtown Denver Sheraton
Black smoke rises from downtown Denver Sheraton 00:27

Black smoke was seen rising from the Sheraton hotel in downtown Denver several different times on Thursday morning. The thick plumes of smoke were seen coming from the roof of the hotel located at 1550 Court Place just before 11 a.m. and then at least two times after that.

What caused the smoke was determined to be a roof boiler that was overfilled with diesel. Maintenance crews were burning the fuel off.

There were no reports of any injuries.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:05 AM

