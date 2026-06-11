Black Pride Week pays homage to Black and queer people in Colorado

June is celebrated as Pride Month, and in Denver, the second week is known as Black Pride Week. This week is used to celebrate the accomplishments and remember the struggles Black and queer people face every day.

Organizers of Black Pride Colorado say we need this now more than ever before. Local LGBTQ+ groups, including the Center on Colfax, say there are more than 500 bills that are targeted towards queer people. Black Pride Colorado Organizers say the world feels so separated, and pride will be used to keep everyone together.

Black Fantasy Ball 2025 EB PIXS

On Thursday, June 11, there will be Black Pride celebrations at X Bar with Legendary and well-known ballroom master Dashaun Wesley for the Black Pride Kiki Ball. This is a competitive dance and fashion event within the LGBTQ+ ballroom community.

Friday, June 12, brings the House is Black Party to celebrate Frankie Knuckles, the Godfather of House Music.

On Saturday, June 13, there will be a stage filled with performers who are drag queens, kings and queer at X Bar. In attendance will be RuPaul's Drag Race Contestant Kenya Pleaser.

The Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala CBS

On Sunday, June 14, there will be a queer cookout filled with the LGBTQ+ community. The event will take place during X Bar's Beer Bust, with special guest Trans Activist and TV Personality T.S. Madison.

It is important to mention that participants do not have to be Black and gay to attend. These events are open to everyone, and organizers of Black Pride Colorado say everyone should come.

Many leaders say this is needed as the fight for equal rights is ongoing.

"I know so many people are asking why people are out there fighting for migrants, and why are they not fighting for us and who are we fighting for," said Leslie Herod, Former Colorado State Representative. "I would remind you that the near thought is a part of suppression. It's a part of oppression. It's a way to separate us so we can't come together and defeat the oppressive forces that will keep us down."

For the full list of events, click here.