Celebrate Black History Month With Events Happening In Colorado

(CBS4)- February is Black History Month and there are many events with organizations and museums, as well as lectures and classes, happening across Colorado to celebrate. Each venue offers its own way to explore the vast and important contributions of African Americans in Colorado and throughout the nation.

Aurora

The Town of Aurora is sharing the work of local organizations to highlight the contributions of Aurora's Black community. For an extensive list of events, click here. Some of the highlights include:

John Ware Reclaimed l Documentary: Filmmaker Cheryl Foggo examines the mythology surrounding John Ware, the Black cowboy who settled in Alberta before the turn of the 20th century. Her research uncovers who this iconic figure might have been and what his legacy means in terms of anti-Black racism, both past and present. Feb. 6.

Black History Month Fashion Show: Celebrate Black History month at Town Center at Aurora and enjoy a fashion show brought to you by Black Pearl Entertainment. Feb. 19.

Ninth Floor: Director Mina Shum makes her foray into feature documentary by reopening the file on a watershed moment in Canadian race relations – the infamous Sir George Williams Riot. Over four decades after a group of Caribbean students accused their professor of racism, triggering an explosive student uprising, Shum locates the protagonists and listens as they set the record straight, trying to make peace with the past. With original footage. Feb. 20.

If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes: A discussion around diversity and inclusion from lived experiences of Black women who share perspectives and suggestions on becoming an ally and doing self-work around anti-Black racism. Presented by Debbie Opoku-Mulerr. March 3.

Boulder

If you are looking for a good place to learn about history and the struggle for civil rights, the Dairy Art Center in Boulder has a temporary photo exhibit that you might want to check out through Feb. 27. The Boulder Branch of the NAACP and the Dairy Arts Center are presenting the Withers Collection Gallery, an exhibition of over 100 historical photographs of the Civil Rights Movement from the Withers Museum & Gallery in Memphis, Tennessee. Ernest Withers, is one of the foremost Black photographers documenting the lives of African Americans across the South in the 1950s and 60s.

Boulder Ballet Presents Black Voices of Dance, an evening of dance highlighting the nation's most vibrant Black voices in the field. Three world premieres celebrate the work of some of today's prestigious Black choreographers, including Gregory Dawson, Sidra Bell, Amy Hall Garner and Boulder Ballet's own Lance Hardin in an evening of original works sure to transcend. Through Feb. 27.

MyCultureMyRules Presents: An American History Film Series: Dedicated to films that honor, celebrate, and elevate Black culture and traditions. Enjoy film, food, and engage in conversations that educate, inspire, and build solidarity. Trident Booksellers & Cafe on Feb. 9.

Colorado Springs:

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum: Guided Tour, Black History: The Museum is thrilled to offer in-person guided tours each Saturday at 11am in the month of February. Guests will visit a variety of exhibits with a knowledgeable guide. Explore how since the founding of Colorado Springs in 1871 African Americans have continued to socially, politically, intellectually, culturally, and economically shape the Pikes Peak region. RSVPs required. While all guests are welcome, the tour is designed for an adult audience. Saturdays in February.

Film in the Community: Subjects of Desire: Rocky Mountain Women's Film is proud to present Film in the Community to celebrate Black History Month with SUBJECTS OF DESIRE a culturally significant, thought-provoking documentary that ultimately deconstructs what we understand about race and the power behind the beauty. Feb. 23.

Black History Month Event: Lil Miss Story Hour & Black Voices Matter Open Mic: Let's end Black History Month with an incredible celebration of Black art and talent. Poetry719 is partnering with Lil Miss Story Hour for a Black History event! Free and open to all. Feb. 26.

Denver

Passages: Bound and Free: This exhibition portrays artist Verline "Mijiza" Geaither's personal interpretation of the experiences of many Black men, women and children who live and have lived in the United States of America. As you experience this artwork, consider what it might invoke inside of you about your personal journey. What have been the passages in your life, what do you anticipate in the future? We all come and go. What do you see? How do you feel? What do you know? And, ultimately, who is in control? Through Feb. 25.

The Culture Museum: Historic Five Points is home to a new immersive pop-up art museum and selfie exhibition celebrating Black girl magic! The new experience is curated by Museum for Black Girls founder Charlie Billingsley. Through Feb. 27.

Organic Tarot: Works by Tya Alisa Anthony: Interdisciplinary artist and curator Tya Alisa Anthony combines archival photos with botanical imagery to illuminate and reframe the personal stories of Depression-era Black sharecroppers and reimagine them as icons of divine and mystical power. Organic Tarot explores the often-hidden stories of people of color depicted in historic photographs. Through April 3.

Turn The Page With Colorado Matters: All That Is Secret: History and mystery come together in Colorado author Patricia Raybon's new novel "All That Is Secret," set in Denver when the Ku Klux Klan ruled the city. Raybon's main character, Professor Annalee Spain, comes home to solve her father's murder. Family and faith drive the young Black theologian to follow in the footsteps of her literary idol: Sherlock Holmes. This is the inaugural book in Raybon's new Annalee Spain mystery series. Grab a copy of "All That Is Secret" and join Colorado Matters to meet Raybon in this virtual event! Feb. 8.

The Block Party: A Market For Us, By Us: To celebrate Black History Month, Clayton Member, Joce Blake, is hosting a market highlighting Black businesses in Denver at the Clayton Members Club on Feb. 12.

Demystifying the Black Panther Party and Black Lives Matter Organizations: Join Senior Librarian of the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, Jameka Lewis, as she unpacks the historical and contemporary social climates that birthed the existence of these very unique, largely demonized and often misunderstood organizations. Learn more about the mission and activists that transformed grassroots concepts that inspired global change agencies. Feb. 19.

Jack Hadley's 'Daybreak in Alabama: The Langston Hughes Project': In honor of Black History Month, Dazzle is proud to bring Jack Hadley's 'Daybreak

in Alabama: The Langston Hughes Project' to our stage on February 19, 2022 at 9:30pm. 'Daybreak in Alabama: The Langston Hughes Project' was released in 2020. With 9 songs based on the poems of Langston Hughes. Jack brings the words to life in a musical way to reflect the themes of Langston Hughes during the Harlem Renaissance, which parallel the bigger social issues that came to light in the U.S. and beyond in 2020. Feb. 19.

In The Upper Room: Loyalty, spirituality and colorism are all at play in this dramatic dark comedy based on the real family history of playwright and novelist Beaufield Berry. The Berrys are a multi-generational Black family living under one roof in the 1970s. Their lives orbit around Rose, a strong-willed matriarch whose superstitions and secrets drive her relatives nuts. Fed up, the aunties, in-laws and granddaughters of the household make their own plans to break away so they can finally live in peace. But by standing their ground, they may lose what has held them together all along. Feb. 11-March 13.

Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors (also known as LeJazz Machine) is a band dedicated to playing and preserving the music of Denver's legendary Five Points neighborhood. For their annual show in celebration of Black History Month, they will definitely swing and sway the Five Points Way, and, ever the storyteller, Purnell will share the histories of Black artists who have worked and played in Five Points. Feb. 24.

Buffalo Soldiers: The Forgotten Black Army in the West: Learn more about the largely unknown history of African American army regiments, nicknamed the Buffalo Soldiers. Members of the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West organization will bring these individuals to life with stories, historically accurate costumes and artifacts. The presentation will include a special dedication to Cathay Williams, the only woman to serve in the US Army as a Buffalo Soldier. Ideal for all ages. Feb. 26.

We Are Black History Banquet: Black History Month began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African American experience. The NSBE Denver Professionals invites you to our 1st annual We Are Black History Banquet, sponsored by @arrowelectronics , to remember and celebrate our NSBE Jr., Collegiate, and Professional family and community. Feb. 26.

Edgewater:

African Americans in the West: Celebrate Black History Month with a special presentation from The Black American West Museum & Heritage Center. Learn about the important role African Americans played as exodusters, cowboys, ranchers, farmers, miners, and soldiers. We also discuss the history of Denver's Five Points Neighborhood. Feb. 16.

Pueblo:

Curious Theatre Company Presents "Black": A Curious New Voices Play By Lamaria Aminah. Black. tells the story of two people trying to find ways to talk to each other about difficult topices in the middle of a frightening and confusing world. Feb. 7.

