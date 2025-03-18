Remains discovered in Gunnison National Park believed to be missing Denver man

Remains found in a remote area of Gunnison National Park are believed to be a Denver man missing since February.

The National Park Service announced Tuesday that park rangers and a member of the Black Canyon Search and Rescue team discovered human remains in the wilderness area at Black Canyon. Officials said the area is remote and a highly technical area to access.

The NPS said the remains are believed to be those of Jordan Marsters of Denver. Marsters was reported missing by family members on Feb. 15. When park rangers found clues that Marsters had traveled to Black Canyon they began searching the area. He was seen on surveillance footage checking into the Super 8 Motel in Montrose days before his disappearance.

Because of the difficulty reaching the location, the NPS said they are reaching out to adjacent parks with extreme technical skills to help recover the remains. They said once the remains are recovered, the medical examiner's office will be able to positively identify them.

Authorities said they do not believe anyone witnessed the death and it remains under investigation.