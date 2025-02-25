Search underway at national park in Colorado for man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago

A search is underway at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado for a man from Denver who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Jordan Marsters, 31, was in the Montrose, Colorado, a city near the park, on Feb. 12 and 13, and was at the park on the morning of Feb. 13 — his last known locations, the National Park Service said in a news release. The park service didn't specify where at the park Marsters was known to have been and did not say he was traveling with anyone else.

The National Park Service and Montrose County Sheriff's Office are now looking for him.

Jordan Marsters National Park Service

The park service described Marsters as a 5'7" white man with blonde hair and blue eyes weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and black hoodie and was driving a white Kia Fuente rental car, the NPS said, with Texas license plates. The license plate number is "TXH4349."

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park features a massive canyon carved by the Gunnison River. The Black Canyon is named because of how dark its walls typically appear, according to the Colorado Tourism Office. The canyon features some of the world's oldest exposed rock, with parts of it dating back nearly 2 billion years.

Popular activities in the park include scenic drives and hiking along the canyon, the tourism office said. Many parts of the canyon do not have guardrails, and some of the hiking trails can be narrow and steep. In the inner canyon, there are no maintained or marked trails, the tourism office said, so only experienced hikers should explore those paths.

Anyone with knowledge of Marsters' whereabouts or who talked to him before his disappearance was urged to call the Black Canyon National of the Gunnison National Park.