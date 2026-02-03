Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Northern Colorado egg-laying facility
State officials have confirmed an avian flu outbreak in Northern Colorado. Agriculture officials said the outbreak occurred in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County.
The facility houses more than a million chickens.
The state said the new cases are a reminder that the virus is actively circulating in the state.
In total, more than 11 million chickens are affected.
Last week, the Governor's Office of Colorado issued a disaster declaration for the outbreak.