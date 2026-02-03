Watch CBS News
Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Northern Colorado egg-laying facility

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

State officials have confirmed an avian flu outbreak in Northern Colorado. Agriculture officials said the outbreak occurred in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County.

The facility houses more than a million chickens. 

The state said the new cases are a reminder that the virus is actively circulating in the state. 

In total, more than 11 million chickens are affected. 

Last week, the Governor's Office of Colorado issued a disaster declaration for the outbreak

