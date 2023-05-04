Bill to assist homeowners with property taxes moves forward at state Capitol
A bill made to help owners with property taxes moves forward at the state Capitol, according to lawmaking officials.
State lawmakers are working to bring relief as Coloradans see their property values go up anywhere from 33% to 47%.
The bill lowers the taxable value of homes by $40,000 a year and lowers the state assessment from 6.976% to 6.7%.
