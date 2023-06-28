Bike to Work Day will see Coloradans switching gears Wednesday

As Bike to Work Day approaches, cyclists like Amy Kenreich and her daughter Hayden are excited about the events on Wednesday.

"It means that a lot of people get out and try biking to work for the first time," said Kenreich.

But the two are also looking over their handlebars at the progress on Denver streets.

"I definitely have mixed feeling about that," she said. "I'm really proud of Denver for stepping up to the plate. We've really done a lot of good work. However, I think there's ways we can improve, things that can be improved on."

Since mid-2018, the city has added 140 miles of new bike lanes, exceeding Mayor Michael Hancock's five-year goal of 125 miles. However, Denver cyclists like Kenreich and Jake Bruemmer say there are still many challenges.

"I think spending money on safety elements is the number one thing Denver needs to improve on," Kenreich said. "I would say there are some very inexpensive ways to make it safer, such as diverters on neighborhood bikeways."

And Bruemmer agrees.

"It's very easy to feel uncomfortable," said Bruemmer. "So having a lot of the actual good lanes connected to each other, north, south, east, west, I think that's a huge thing to make people feel more comfortable."

In 2022, there were at least 170 bicycle-related crashes, according to city data. Bruemmer said it's important for people to remember that there's more to bike safety than just adding lanes. Despite the numbers, Bruemmer and Kenreich said people should still get out to enjoy a ride.

"It's heading in the right direction," he said. "Definitely go out and ride a bike. Put on your helmet, try to take a ride and see what's comfortable for you."

Denver Parks and Recreation is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make sure there's no flooding along the Cherry Creek Dam for Bike to Work Day Wednesday. Maintenance teams will be out early Wednesday morning in an attempt to clean up debris left behind.