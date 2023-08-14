Big winners in the Triple Crown of Pack Burro Races at Gold Rush Days

There were a couple of big winners in Sunday's Pack Burro Races at the Gold Rush Days that capped a summer series of three big races in Fairplay, Leadville, and finally Buena Vista.

One winner was Tracy Loughlin of Salida, who won the women's division again with her burro "Mary Margaret" which established her as the Triple Crown winner.

She's been running for years with her friend's racing donkey.

CBS

"It's all about the donkey. She's the greatest donkey I've ever raced," said Loughlin. It figures that there would be competition to get the best racing burro and Mary Margaret is from a fine pedigree. Her mother was a world champion about 10 years ago. "Some people tried to go after her and get her for the season, there's been quite a few requests," explained Loughlin.

Her time for the 13-plus mile course was 1:58:31. Only a bit behind the overall winner Bob Sweeny who won by a nose in 1:47:16.

The day was warm and fun with cheering crowds downtown. There was a donkey-doo pickup contest after the teams departed downtown, worth $50 if you could collect the heaviest bag of burro biscuits.

Another big win Sunday came for 74-year-old Bob Lee of Idaho Springs and his burro, 29-year-old "Bullwinkle."

They completed the race as the oldest burro runner team to make it through the series. Lee has been running burros since the 1980s.

CBS

"I like to say that I give them all a job, a purpose filled productive life. I keep them busy doing many different things, not just these burro races," said Lee.

At the finish in a little over four hours he tried to run it in, but Bullwinkle had other ideas and paused a few feet before the finish line. Classic donkey decision. The crowd cheered wildly and Lee gave Bullwinkle a big hug.