City makes big investment in Olde Town Arvada Ambassador Program

The Colorado city of Arvada recently launched an ambassador program aimed at improving the visitor experience, supporting local businesses and addressing concerns about cleanliness and safety in the district.

As ambassadors begin their work, residents and visitors may start noticing them throughout Olde Town.

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"How you folks doing today?" Isaac Perez greets visitors

Perez is one of four newly hired ambassadors.

"Got a great personality and I get along with everybody," he said about the job.

Perez said ambassadors will act as an extra set of eyes and ears for the business district, reporting problems, helping keep public spaces clean and assisting with homeless outreach.

"We don't have guns on or vests; that's a little intimidating, but they're great people as well and just got to work together. If we work with them, they'll work with us," Perez added.

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According to city leaders, the ambassador program was created in response to feedback from business owners and visitors who wanted more attention focused on Olde Town.

Rheinlander Bakery owner Loren Nafts said growing crowds, festivals and an increase in the homeless population have created challenges in the district.

"We've had, which a lot of people are aware of, an increase in the homeless population down here. We have a lot of festivals, but also with that you end up with, there can be some trash issues and things like that. There can be a little more upkeep, and as the district gets busier, all of that is amplified," Nafts said.

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Deputy City Manager Allison Scheck said the city views the program as an investment in Olde Town's future. The three-year pilot program includes four ambassadors and one administrator and costs nearly $440,000 per year.

"We are making a bet, if you'd like, that this investment will actually yield a return on investment by really focusing on this area, bring in more business, which in turn helps the entire city flourish," she said.

The city is contracting with Block by Block, a public space management company, to operate the program.

Scheck said the city already invests heavily in Olde Town but lacked the capacity to provide this level of hands-on service.

"We put significant resources already into Olde Town, including parks, including infrastructure. No one has the capacity for this level of what I would call more guest service and this level of attention"

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For business owners like Nafts, who also serves on the board of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District, the program is a welcome addition.

"Really feels good as a business owner that they hear our concerns, and they see the issues and are trying to do something tangible to fix it," said Nafts.

At the end of the three-year pilot, city leaders say they will evaluate whether the program is meeting its goals and whether it is worth continuing.