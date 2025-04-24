Watch CBS News
Politics

Biden to attend Pope Francis' funeral

By
Ed O'Keefe
Ed O'Keefe
Senior White House and Political Correspondent
Ed O'Keefe is CBS News senior White House and political correspondent. He previously worked for The Washington Post covering presidential campaigns, Congress and federal agencies. His primary focus is on President Biden, Vice President Harris and political issues across the country.
Read Full Bio
Ed O'Keefe,
Fin Daniel Gómez
Fin Daniel Gómez
Political Director and Executive Director of Politics and White House, CBS News
Fin Daniel Gómez is CBS News' political director and executive director, Politics and White House. In this role, Gómez oversees the daily White House and political coverage for CBS News and works closely with Washington bureau leadership to inform the Network's political coverage.
Read Full Bio
Fin Daniel Gómez

/ CBS News

Trump, Biden to attend Pope Francis' funeral
Trump, Biden and Zelenskyy to attend Pope Francis' funeral 04:12

Former President Joe Biden, who maintained a close working and personal relationship with Pope Francis dating back to the late pontiff's visit to the United States in 2015, will attend the papal funeral Saturday in Vatican City, Biden's office confirmed Friday.

Former first lady Jill Biden will also be traveling with her husband to Italy for the funeral.

Francis began his papacy in 2013 during the Obama administration, but former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend, according to a spokesman.

Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden
Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden during the G7 Leaders Summit on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy.  Divisione Produzione Fotografica / Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to fly Friday morning to Rome for the Saturday funeral.

Pope Francis, who had battled health issues for months, died Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke.  

He has been lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica since Wednesday, where tens of thousands of mourners have come to pay their final respects.

Among those heads of state attending the funeral will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Argentinian President Javier Milei. 

Gabrielle Ake contributed to this report.

Ed O'Keefe
headshot-600-ed-okeefe.jpg

Ed O'Keefe is CBS News senior White House and political correspondent. He previously worked for The Washington Post covering presidential campaigns, Congress and federal agencies. His primary focus is on President Biden, Vice President Harris and political issues across the country.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.