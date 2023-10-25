Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese kicks off White House visit with Biden

Biden welcomes Australian prime minister Biden welcomes Australian prime minister to White House for state visit 28:09

Washington — President Biden held a joint press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House during a state visit on Wednesday, as the crisis in Israel and Gaza continues to dominate foreign policy.

Mr. Biden and Albanese stressed the critical importance of the U.S.-Australia relationship, with Mr. Biden emphasizing the importance of managing a competitive relationship with China and addressing Hamas' violence against Israel. Albanese took a slightly more careful approach to the topic of China, and stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine as it battles Russian aggression.

Mr. Biden began his remarks by addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying Israel has an "added burden" to try to protect innocents as Hamas is "hiding behind Palestinian civilians."

"Israel has the right, and I would add, responsibility, to respond to the slaughter of their people, and we will ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself against these terrorists, that's a guarantee," Mr. Biden said. "We also have to remember that Hamas does not represent, let me say it again, Hamas does not represent the vast majority of the Palestinian people in the Gaza strip or anywhere else. Hamas is hiding behind Palestinian civilians and it's despicable, and not surprisingly, cowardly as well. This also puts an added burden on Israel while they go after Hamas. But that does not lessen the need to operate and align with the laws of war."

As two U.S. officials tell CBS News Israel has delayed its ground invasion, the president told reporters he did not "demand" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delay such an invasion until hostages could be secured.

"What I have indicated to him is if that's possible to get these folks out safely, that's what he should do," Mr. Biden said. "It's their decision. But I did not demand it."

Mr. Biden and Albanese held a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, and a state dinner is slated for Wednesday evening. Nearly 4,000 spectators on the South Lawn of the White House were on hand for the official arrival ceremony for Albanese and his partner, Jodie Haydon, earlier in the day.

Both Mr. Biden and Albanese stressed the vital importance of the U.S.-Australian relationship, as the two democratic nations face pressing global challenges.

"The alliance between Australia and the United States has never been more important than it is today, and we have never been more committed than we are today," Mr. Biden said at the arrival ceremony as Albanese looked on. "Australia and America stand ready to do the hard work, the historic work, to tackle the challenges we face."

Mr. Biden added in their Oval Office meeting, "Today, we are taking our alliance even further."

U.S. President Joe Biden and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrive for a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2023. SARAH SILBIGER / REUTERS

The Indo-Pacific is a topic of discussion for the two leaders, as they focus on the need for less international and regional reliance on China. They are also focused on a plan to ship nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

During the press conference, Mr. Biden said China is acting dangerously in the South China sea against vessels from the Philippines. Philippine leaders say Chinese ships caused collisions in two incidents over the weekend.

Albanese was cautious in his approach to nearby China, saying their relationship is one "where the principle that I bring to it is to cooperate where we can, disagree where we must, but engage in our national interest."

The war between Israel and Hamas, and the potential for an escalation of conflict in the region, was clearly top-of-mind for Mr. Biden on Wednesday. Ahead of their Oval Office meeting, Mr. Biden said he and Albanese would discuss how they "stand with Israel in the wake of Hamas's appalling terrorist attack."

For his part, Albanese said the two nations stand fast against all acts of aggression, including from Russia and Hamas.

Mr. Biden is urging Congress to pass a supplemental package that includes billions in aid for Israel, but until now, the House has been paralyzed without a permanent speaker. House Republicans unanimously voted to make Rep. Mike Johnson speaker on Wednesday, moments before the president stepped up to the podium for the press conference.

At a dinner at the White House on Tuesday, Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden presented the prime minister with an antique writing desk, designed by an American company in Michigan, the White House said. The first lady gave Haydon a hand-crafted green enamel and diamond necklace.