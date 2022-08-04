Watch CBS News
Local News

Bid on a 'Colorado Day' themed license plate, help those with disabilities

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

You can bid for Colorado theme license plates to benefit a good cause
You can bid for Colorado theme license plates to benefit a good cause 00:21

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning off the rights to "Colorado Day" themed license plates. The license plates have messages like COLOUSA, MNTFEVR, and RKYMTNS. Auction winners obtain the rights to the configurations as their official Colorado license plate. 

license-plates-coloradoplates-org-copy.jpg
Coloradoplates.org

Bidding is open until Aug. 8. at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the license plate configuration sales are used by the Colorado Disability Funding Committee for grants to improve the quality of life for Coloradans with disabilities. 

license-plate4-copy.jpg
Coloradoplates.org

To view auction plates and learn more about the Disability Funding Committee, visit https://disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.gov/.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.