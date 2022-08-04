Bid on a 'Colorado Day' themed license plate, help those with disabilities

You can bid for Colorado theme license plates to benefit a good cause

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning off the rights to "Colorado Day" themed license plates. The license plates have messages like COLOUSA, MNTFEVR, and RKYMTNS. Auction winners obtain the rights to the configurations as their official Colorado license plate.

Coloradoplates.org

Bidding is open until Aug. 8. at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the license plate configuration sales are used by the Colorado Disability Funding Committee for grants to improve the quality of life for Coloradans with disabilities.

Coloradoplates.org

To view auction plates and learn more about the Disability Funding Committee, visit https://disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.gov/.