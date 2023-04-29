Benefits to be held for American Elm shooting victims: "I think it's absolutely amazing that everybody is stepping up"

As police seek more clues for an unsolved crime, the restaurant industry is pulling together for two benefits Monday for the victims of a double shooting at the American Elm restaurant in West Highlands Monday, April 24.

One will be held at Hops and Pie at 3920 Tennyson St. in Denver, while the other at New Image Brewing at 5622 Yukon St. in Arvada. Both will start at 5 p.m.

Two employees of American Elm shot to death were general manager, Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and prep cook, Ignacio Gutierrez Morales, known to many as "Nacho."

"Emerall was New Image for the longest time. We had so many customers and family and friends that knew her from here and loved her," said Gavin Estes, co-owner of New Image Brewing.

They will welcome people who knew her from her five and a half years at the restaurant and bar, before her time at American Elm.

"I think it's absolutely amazing that everybody is stepping up and showing so much love," said Erin Bullinger, sister of Emerall Vaughn-Dahler.

CBS

The family is finding support in the love expressed for her.

"She got where she got because of hard work. It didn't take long before any position she had before she climbed right up in leadership and was the general manager and New Image and the GM at American Elm," Bullinger said.

Multiple bars and restaurants are pulling together for the benefit of Hops and Pie.

All testimony to the industry as well as the love of many, who worked with the 34-year-old Vaughn-Dahler and 58-year-old Gutierrez Morales. Vaughn-Dahler leaves behind a husband and 12-year-old son. Gutierrez Morales had three grown children.

The family knows very little about what happened.

Police are being tight-lipped while asking for tips from the public. A reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to a conviction in the case is up to $5000.

"I understand why they have to stay quiet, but just being in the dark about it I think is the hardest part for me. The logical side of me gets it, but the emotional side of me just needs to know that somebody is going to be caught for this," said Danica Woolard, sister of Vaughn-Dahler. "It's like how did somebody not see something? Why has somebody not called and said something?"

Their sister was loved in every job she held they learned. While the potential exists that someone who knew her is responsible.

"If there was anybody that was upset about how anything happened in the restaurant whether it was her fault, their fault, all you had to do was go talk to her and I know no matter the situation she's going to forgive you," Bullard said. "You could do the worst thing imaginable and all you have to do is say I'm sorry but I need this job and she would say, 'OK, let's work this out.'"

Their sister told them one time, when food was leftover the prep cook, Nacho, wanted them to have it.

"He didn't deserve this either," Bullinger expressed.

While they beg for tips to help detectives the family pulls together.

There is comfort in hearing from so many people with so much love and support. Monday will be a hard day, made easier by people and their love for the two victims.

"I do take comfort knowing how much support we have. It just sucks that we had to find out that we had much support around her this way," Woolard said.