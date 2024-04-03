Behind the Story: CBS Colorado anchors Michelle Griego, Romi Bean and producer Raetta Holdman win Gracie Awards

CBS Colorado is going Behind the Story as we congratulate your CBS Colorado Mornings Anchor Michelle Griego and your CBS Sports Colorado Anchor Romi Bean for their Gracie award wins. The Gracie Awards celebrate and spotlight women in all areas of media and entertainment.

Greigo won for her contribution to "The Border Crossed Us" special inspired by some of her family members' participation in Denver's Chicano movement.

CBS News Colorado producer Raetta Holdman, CBS News Morning Anchor Michelle Griego and CBS Colorado Sports Anchor Romi Bean discuss their recent Gracie Awards. CBS

"There's a saying that so many people in the Chicano and Latino community know, and it's 'We didn't cross the border, the border crossed us.' And that means the border literally moved and made the [Southwest] part of the United States. And so many families were affected. I often get asked, 'Where's your family from?' And I say, 'the Walsenburg area. Before this was the United States.'"

CBS News Colorado at Noon producer Raetta Holdman also won for co-producing the special.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: View of statues during the 2019 Gracie Awards Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 26, 2019 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Gracie Award Luncheon

She says, "One of the things that I learned from the special, is just how much economic power [the Chicano] community has."

The Gracie Awards recognized Bean for her around-the-clock work as a Sports Talent—not to mention as the only main female sports anchor in Denver, which she hopes will become the norm.

Bean reflected, "Jenny Cavnar, who is the first woman to be a primary play-by-play caller, said it perfectly recently, 'The best thing about being the first, is knowing that you're not the last.' And I've really, really, kind of, taken on that mantra since I heard her say that."

Congratulations to all of our CBS winners.