"Beetlejuice" musical selling out Denver Center performances, few weekday shows still have tickets

To start off September thousands of fans of "Beetlejuice" will fill the Buell Theatre, as the film of 25 years ago comes to life on stage. Beetlejuice, a fun new twist that still stays true to the original film, promises to entertain those lucky enough to land seats.

DCPA

"It is so fun," said Justin Collette, the actor who portrays Beetlejuice in the show.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Hollywood for an exclusive advanced look at the production, which had sold out weeks' worth of performances to the California audience base.

After the show, Thomas had the opportunity to sit down with several of the stars of the energetic performance to better understand why the musical is so attractive to a wide range of audiences.

"It never stops, the pacing is fantastic," said Will Burton, the actor who portrays "Adam" in the show.

"I love how crazy it is. There is always something crazy going on in the show," said Isabella Esler, the actress who portrays "Lydia" in the show.

Those who grew up on Beetlejuice the movie 35 years ago will still see a storyline and references that are true to the original film. However, other ticketholders who have never seen the film will be able to sit in their seats and laugh the entire time.

DCPA

"The great thing about the show is it has got it all," Burton said. "It's got amazing music, it is hilarious the entire way through. But, it doesn't just rest on that. It has this really sweet story about a girl and her parents."

The live musical focuses more of the story on Lydia rather than Beetlejuice himself. Beetlejuice's character is used more like a comical guide through the life of Lydia. Lydia's character can connect with most teenagers, while Beetlejuice's is more fast-paced and comical.

"Beetlejuice's songs are like his brain. Frenetic, quick, fast-paced. Lydia's are closer to what a teenager would sing," Collette said.

As highlighted in a previous report fans of the show come from many generations, including young teenagers who have learned of Beetlejuice from platforms like TikTok.

While the show does include some adult references and language that you may expect from a deranged demon, overall the show is family-friendly.

One of the best parts of having audience members who are true fans every night is the involvement the cast sometimes has with them. Collette is given free rein to improvise at times, often leaving other cast members laughing as well.

"We are constantly laughing," Burton said.

"The audience is our scene partner, the show is notorious for breaking the fourth wall," said Kate Marilley, the actress who portrays "Delia" in the musical.

The cast said they love seeing the audience not only dressed up like characters but also love when they laugh at different references to the original film.

DCPA

"It makes it more exciting because it lets us know how excited people are to watch the show," Esler said. "It keeps up our energy."

No matter your age or background, Beetlejuice promises to make you laugh and smile. That may be why tickets for many of the performances at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts are already selling out. If you want tickets, your best bet is to look for remaining seats on the weekday performances, DCPA staff tells Thomas.

"If you want a rollercoaster wild ride and you want to laugh from top to bottom, you have to come see Beetlejuice," Marilley said.

CBS Colorado is a proud media sponsor of the DCPA. For more information on tickets to Beetlejuice visit the Denver Center website.