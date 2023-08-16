"Beetlejuice" audience costumes to fill theater at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

"Beetlejuice" audience costumes to fill theater at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

"Beetlejuice" audience costumes to fill theater at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

35 years after Beetlejuice became a sensation at the movies and on TV, the Broadway musical is now a hit that promises to sell out the Buell Theatre in Denver.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts expects many fans from many generations to show up to the September Colorado performances dressed up in costume.

"Our fans are amazing, they take a level of ownership over the show," said Justin Collette, the actor who portrays Beetlejuice in the show.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Hollywood with the DCPA for an exclusive advanced showing of the musical. Hundreds of audience members showed up to the historic Pantages Theater in Hollywood in costume for the show.

Many showed up in homemade costumes. Some had collectors pins and others with purses designed like props from the show.

"The movie already had a cult following. We had this built in audience of people who were really enthusiastic about this thing. And then the social media aspect kicked in," said Will Burton, who portrays "Adam" in the show.

While the movie helped launch the following of Beetlejuice, the original Broadway cast helped create a loyal following among even younger generations via platforms like TikTok.

"They're screaming from the second it starts," Burton said.

CBS

"Every single show I see people dressed up in the audience in these amazing costumes that usually they make themselves," said Isabella Esler, an actress who portrays "Lydia" on stage.

Collette said, even under the bright lights, he can spot fans in the crowd dressed up like Beetlejuice, Lydia or even some of the mythical creatures.

"Looking out in the crowd and seeing people put in the effort to get dressed up and see the performance energizes us every time," Collette said.

The performance is fast paced and peppered with comedy and bursts of laughter. While there are some scenes that include adult language or references, people of all generations can enjoy this twist on a classic film.

Burton said the wide range of audiences that follow the story help make performing every night such a joy.

"The show starts at 80% (because of their enthusiasm) and we just have to get them the rest of the way," Burton said.

There was a line an hour before the performance for merchandise during the show's visit to the Pantages.

Collette said the audience members who have the show swag and homemade costumes are able to take a piece of the fun home with them.

"They get to participate in this show not only while they are here but when they leave," Collette said.

Beetlejuice visits the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Sept. 5 through Sept. 17.

For tickets visit denvercenter.org/tickets-events/beetlejuice/.