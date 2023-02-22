Beeck sisters discuss this year's Boulder International Film Festival ahead of opening night

All eyes will be on Boulder in just a couple of short weeks. The Boulder International Film Festival brings films and filmmakers from around the world to our state, and it all started 19 years ago with a bond between two sisters.

Those sisters, Kathy and Robin Beeck, joined CBS News Colorado to talk about the upcoming celebration and the preparations that come with it.

"BIFF is March 2-5, and we have an incredible program, a great opening night film called 'Immediate Family' about a Section band and the greatest music that we all know and love," said Robin Beeck. "And it's just going to be a wonderful evening. Then our closing night film is called 'Still Working 9 to 5.' It's a documentary about the old 1980s classic film '9 to 5' with Dolly, Lilly, and Jane Fonda. It is such a funny, wonderful film about women's rights and how that's really changed a lot and how we have a lot more work to do."

The Beecks say there are new choices for film enthusiasts to expect this year as well. "We are also doing virtual after the fest this year and a lot of the films will be available to watch online," Robin added.

"One of my favorite events is something we call CineChef. We bring eight chefs in, and they prepare dishes based on a movie theme and it's a competition and they vote on their favorite," said Kathy Beeck. "But we also have some other films that I'm really looking forward to. A film called 'It Ain't Over' about Yogi Berra. This is a fabulous movie. He was the only catcher to catch a perfect World Series game. And it's all about his integrity."

"We have a film called 'Judy Blume Forever' about the author who was a young adult author who just helped so many people discover themselves and understand themselves better," she continued. "We also have one if you like period pieces, and this is one of my favorites, 'Chevalier.' And it's a film about a 16th century Black composer who worked his way up through the ranks of the French court. And it's about his trials and tribulations and it is fascinating,"

For a full list of films and to purchase tickets, head to the BIFF Box Office: https://biff1.com/boxoffice/