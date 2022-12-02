Beaver Creek World Cup downhill canceled due to wind, snow

The first of two World Cup downhill races to be held in Beaver Creek, Colorado, was canceled Friday morning due to strong wind and snowfall.

BEAVER CREEK, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: A view of the Birds of Prey finish line after the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Downhill race at Beaver Creek Resort was cancelled due to weather on December 02, 2022 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. / Getty Images

The course was closed for the day so crew workers could prepare the Birds of Prey track for another downhill race scheduled for Saturday. There's also a super-G event on Sunday.

BEAVER CREEK, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Workers perform course maintenance on the Birds of Prey racecourse after the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Downhill race at Beaver Creek Resort was cancelled due to weather on December 02, 2022 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. / Getty Images

It's been a challenging season so far for ski racers because of weather conditions. The International Ski Federation (FIS) postponed downhill events in Zermatt, Switzerland, and Cervinia, Italy, that were slated to be held earlier this season. Parallel events for women and men planned for Lech, Austria, also were wiped out due to weather.

In addition, a women's giant slalom that was supposed to open the season in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 22, was postponed because of rainy conditions. It's been rescheduled for Semmering, Austria, in late December.