Bear swipes at person sitting in backyard chair in Steamboat Springs, causing a minor scrape

A frightening situation took place in Colorado's mountains this week when a bear approached a person who was resting in a patio chair and swiped at them, causing a scrape. That's according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which said it happened on Thursday in Steamboat Springs.

The person was in their backyard when the bear approached and had been napping in the chair up until a few moments before the bear approached.

"Staying calm, the individual remained motionless so as not to startle the animal, even as the bear huffed and popped its jaw," CPW wrote in a prepared statement.

The bear then reached out and swiped at the person.

CPW said a neighbor jumped into action and used bear spray on the animal to scare it away from the area.

The person who was scraped didn't wind up needing to go to the hospital.

The incident was the second bear attack in Steamboat Springs and the eighth reported bear attack in Colorado this year.