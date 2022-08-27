Watch CBS News
Bear relocated after wandering onto Beattie Elementary campus in Fort Collins

Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins had a curious visitor recently, causing local police and wildlife officials to take safety measures near the school.

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a welcomed update, confirming the bear had been relocated. They said the bear was hanging out in the woods — a much safer space than on the school's campus.

Originally, the school was placed on "secure status" after a bear was spotted nearby, according to Fort Collins Police.

Wildlife officers responded and were able to immobilize the bear off Center Avenue near the U.S. Forest Service office. The bear was taken to a better habitat for bears.  

