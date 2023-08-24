Bat near downtown Littleton tests positive for rabies

A bat found south of downtown Littleton has tested positive for rabies, according to Arapahoe County authorities. Public health officials said this is the first case of rabies in an animal in Arapahoe County so far this year.

One person was exposed to the bat and has begun treatment to prevent infection and illness. Arapahoe County Public Health is encouraging anyone who comes into direct contact with a bat or whose pet has direct contact, to immediately reach out to their health care provider and Arapahoe County Public Health at 303.795.4584 to evaluate risk and any need for treatment.

So far this year, a total of 39 rabies cases have been confirmed in area bats and skunks in the Denver metro area and across Colorado.

Additional Information from Arapahoe County:

While we see cases of rabies each year in Colorado, that doesn't mean the disease is business as usual. Rabies infection in animals is almost always fatal in humans and animals once symptoms appear. The disease is transmitted primarily from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal or through exposure to infected saliva. Though skunks and bats are the primary carriers in our state, any mammal—including domestic pets and livestock—can be infected with rabies.

Current data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that the number of positive rabies cases in the state have increased in the last couple of months. All Arapahoe County residents, regardless of location or proximity to this positive rabies case, should follow these prevention steps to prevent the spread of disease:

Do not feed or touch wild animals, including baby animals. Do not bring them into your home.

If you do come into direct physical contact with an animal or its saliva, wash the affected area immediately with soap and water and notify your health care provider and Arapahoe County Public Health right away. They can help evaluate if you need preventive treatment.

Have conversations with children about staying away from wildlife and notifying an adult immediately if they do encounter an animal.