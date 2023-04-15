Barricaded suspect killed by officers while serving attempted murder warrant in Northglenn

A suspect, who was barricaded inside a home during a SWAT situation, was killed after officers tried to serve an attempted murder warrant.

Authorities say on Friday, officers learned of the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for a probation violation stemming out of Denver for attempted murder.

The suspect was located inside an apartment in the 300 block of Malley Drive. Officers also learned the suspect was with an adult female and three smaller children.

Northglenn and Thornton SWAT teams were activated and responded to the location, while a reverse 911 system was activated to clear the surrounding apartments.

During negotiations to release the children, shots were fired from the apartment. Soon after, the suspect opened fire from the patio door.

A Thornton officer fired his weapon striking the suspect. Officers immediately performed lifesaving efforts. The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Adams County Coroners Office.

Authorities say, due to the fact that this incident is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released.