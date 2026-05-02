Barricade situation in northwest Denver metro area ends in fatal shooting

Police say an officer fatally shot a suspect after a standoff at a home in the northwest Denver metro area.

The Arvada Police Department said officers were first called to the Willow Green Townhomes on Sheridan Boulevard around 7:02 a.m. due to the report of a disturbance and assault. They were told multiple people, including children, were inside, and there were firearms in the home.

Responding officers said physical evidence at the home made them concerned for the safety of the people inside. When they entered the residence, they found a person who had not been allowed to leave.

The officers were able to safely remove two women and a child from the home and were told that two men were still inside. Both men were reportedly armed.

The Westminster Police Department responded to assist and used a drone to help with surveillance during the standoff.

APD says an armed man climbed out of a top-floor window onto the roof before returning inside. When he went back up and retrieved a firearm, APD says a Westminster officer shot the suspect.

He fell onto the roof, and authorities say the drone showed he had no signs of life. The APD said that, because of the unknown situation inside the apartment and the potential danger, first responders weren't able to reach him right away.

The Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team searched the home and found no other suspects inside. Once first responders could reach the suspect on the roof, around 11 a.m., they confirmed that he had died.

Officers also found two firearms near him on the roof and an additional firearm inside the apartment.

The APD is investigating the assault and other charges. Meanwhile, the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has begun an investigation into the shooting involving the police officer.