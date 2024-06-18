Watch CBS News
Local News

Barnes & Noble buys Colorado bookstore chain Tattered Cover

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Barnes & Noble buys Colorado bookstore chain Tattered Cover
Barnes & Noble buys Colorado bookstore chain Tattered Cover 00:29

The Tattered Cover bookstore chain has a new owner. Barnes and Noble is buying the Colorado business for $1.83 million in cash.

Tattered Cover Book Store
Tattered Cover Book Store June 30, 2017 in Littleton. The new ownership transition of husband and wife duo Len Vlahos and Kristen Gilligan takes over the Tattered Cover Book stores Saturday July 1, 2017. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The agreement allows the 53-year-old business, which got its start in Denver, to keep its name, continue stores' events and offer jobs to almost all of its current employees.

All of Tattered Cover's existing store leases will transfer ownership and continue operations.

This sale still needs bankruptcy court approval but the closing is set to take place by July 31.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 10:11 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.