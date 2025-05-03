Barbed wire from defunct cattle ranch causing problems in Colorado open space

Back during the ranching days in Evergreen, Colorado, a barbed wire fence was an important tool for ranchers to make sure their property was safe. But now that it's open space, they are no longer needed and pose a danger to animals.

Evergreen resident Christie Greene says the barbed wire fence that separates Colorado Highway 74 and Elk Meadow Open Space has been causing problems for the local wildlife.

"I've been driving by this meadow for about 30 years, and it's always been sort of a thorn in my side," said Greene. "They like to spend time here in the meadow. And then on the other side of the highway is a lovely golf course. There are ponds, there are people's gardens. So, there's a lot of habitat for them."

Approximately 250 elk live in the area, plus the deer that coexist with them. She said they would get stuck in the fence, which was installed as part of a now-defunct cattle ranch.

"It's a very unfortunate and sad thing," said Greene.

About a year ago, her group, Wild Aware, decided to hash out a plan to remove the fence owned by CDOT. They worked closely with the organization to navigate the permitting process.

"There are a number of hoops that we had to jump through, and we'd jump through all the hoops, and we patiently had our eye on the long game," said Greene.

Finally, a few weeks ago, they got approval to remove the fencing. So Wild Aware organized a community volunteer event Saturday to haul it off.

"We're happy to be out here working, and it's such a great sense of community," said Greene.

Shelley Johnson, the Jefferson County Volunteer Coordinator, said she is glad Wild Aware is removing it.

"I don't think we need it. It's trash," said Johnson. "Jefferson County Open Space, here at Elk Meadow, we don't graze cattle here."

But she said there is a lot more old, barbed wire in the county that needs to be removed as well. Wild Aware is dedicated to doing their part, but Greene said any help they can get would be appreciated.

"You can go to an HOA or a school or whatever, you may be able to set up your own program," she said.

The stretch that Wild Aware removed on Saturday was six miles of barbed wire. They say there are likely thousands of miles more in Jefferson County that they are going to attempt to remove.