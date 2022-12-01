Watch CBS News
Local News

Bank robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with Greenwood Village police, hides in hotel

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Several law enforcement agencies responded to Greenwood Village on Thursday after a bank robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with officers. Police were joined by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI in the area of S. Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue. 

About 10:45 a.m., police officers rushed to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road on reports of a bank robbery. When officers arrived, the robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with officers after they made contact with the suspect. 

greenwood-village-hotel.jpg
CBS

That suspect then ran away and was chased by the officer. The suspect was seen running into a nearby hotel. 

That's when officers surrounded the hotel and tried to make contact with the suspect. A reverse 911 was activated.

greenwood-village-hotel-bank-robbery.jpg
CBS

Copter4 flew over the area where there were several law enforcement agencies parked in the parking lot across the street from the hotel with other law enforcement surrounding the hotel. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.