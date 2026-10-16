Banana Ball returns to Denver's Coors Field next year
Banana Ball will return to Coors Field next year, in a matchup between the Party Animals and the Loco Beach Coconuts, but not the Savannah Bananas. The games have been scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2027, and Sunday, May 30, 2027.
This is the third time that Banana Ball will round the bases at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. Last summer, the Savannah Bananas took on the Indianapolis Clowns and the year before, the Savannah Bananas took on the Firefighters in downtown Denver.
Fans can join the official ticket lottery list before it closes at midnight on Oct. 31. Tickets start at $35. All Colorado Rockies full season ticket plan holders will have the chance to buy Banana Ball tickets through an exclusive presale.
According to the league, "Banana Ball is a fast-paced, fans-first version of baseball, featuring 11 unique rules and a two-hour time limit designed to keep the action non-stop and the crowd entertained from the first pitch to the last out."
The league features six teams, including Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns.