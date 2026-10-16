Banana Ball returns to Denver's Coors Field next year

Banana Ball will return to Coors Field next year, in a matchup between the Party Animals and the Loco Beach Coconuts, but not the Savannah Bananas. The games have been scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2027, and Sunday, May 30, 2027.

This is the third time that Banana Ball will round the bases at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. Last summer, the Savannah Bananas took on the Indianapolis Clowns and the year before, the Savannah Bananas took on the Firefighters in downtown Denver.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 26: Armando Becerro of the Party Animals back flips before a game against the Savannah Bananas at Memorial Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. A record-breaking crowd of 80,000 reportedly attended the game, the first of ten Savannah Bananas baseball games to be broadcast this summer by ESPN, and the first of three Banana Ball games to be played in football stadiums. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Fans can join the official ticket lottery list before it closes at midnight on Oct. 31. Tickets start at $35. All Colorado Rockies full season ticket plan holders will have the chance to buy Banana Ball tickets through an exclusive presale.

According to the league, "Banana Ball is a fast-paced, fans-first version of baseball, featuring 11 unique rules and a two-hour time limit designed to keep the action non-stop and the crowd entertained from the first pitch to the last out."

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 09: Savannah Bananas player Dakota Albritton looks for a fan to throw a ball too before playing The Firefighters at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, August 09, 2025. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The league features six teams, including Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns.