Watch CBS News
Sports

Savannah Bananas announce they'll play games at Coors Field in Denver

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Going to a baseball game at Coors Field in Denver is always fun, but on two days in August next summer it won't be the Colorado Rockies thrilling the fans, it will be the Savannah Bananas.  

The Firefighters v The Savannah Bananas
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13, 2024: Dakota Albritton #14 of the Savannah Bananas bats during a game against the Firefighters at Nationals Park on July 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Bananas announced on Thursday that they'll play at Coors Field on Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday Aug. 10. It will be part of their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, and it will be the first time they'll be playing in the Mile High City.

The team has former MLB players on the team as well as performers who do special dances and walk around on stilts. Their entertaining performances have gotten them millions of social media followers, and are now at the level of popularity where they are selling out baseball stadiums.

The Firefighters v The Savannah Bananas
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13, 2024: Maceo Harrison #00 of the Savannah Bananas and mascot Split celebrate after a game against the Firefighters at Nationals Park on July 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A lottery has been set up to get tickets for the games. You can sign up between now and Nov. 1.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.