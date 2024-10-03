Savannah Bananas announce they'll play games at Coors Field in Denver
Going to a baseball game at Coors Field in Denver is always fun, but on two days in August next summer it won't be the Colorado Rockies thrilling the fans, it will be the Savannah Bananas.
The Bananas announced on Thursday that they'll play at Coors Field on Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday Aug. 10. It will be part of their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, and it will be the first time they'll be playing in the Mile High City.
The team has former MLB players on the team as well as performers who do special dances and walk around on stilts. Their entertaining performances have gotten them millions of social media followers, and are now at the level of popularity where they are selling out baseball stadiums.
A lottery has been set up to get tickets for the games. You can sign up between now and Nov. 1.