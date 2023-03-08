Award for Jokic to lose says the latest CBS Sports NBA MVP rankings

With 17 more games left in the regular season, the CBS Sports team believes the MVP award is Nikola Jokic to lose as the two-time winner shows no signs of slowing down and having an incredible season.

The Joker currently remains the favorite for MVP as the center currently averages a triple-double with 24.4 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game and dishes 10 assists a night, while shooting over 63% from the field and over 40% behind the arc.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the second favorite for the award.

According to CBS Sports, Jokic has shot at least 50% from the field every game this season except for one, which is an eye-popping statistic for a straight-up big man, who isn't a lob-catcher and conservative scorer.

Jokic remains a huge focal point for the Nuggets mainly on the offensive floor. The Nuggets, who are an absurd 27 points worse per 100 possessions when Jokic leaves the floor, are tied for the most wins in the league and have all but locked up the West's No. 1 seed.

Other players around the league have caught notice of Jokic's play and believe that his two-peat shouldn't hold him back from receiving MVP again.

"I don't know if you've all been watching what Jokic's been doing. It's f----- outrageous, to be honest. I don't know how many people have won it 3 times in a row, but he's otherworldly right now," said Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in an interview during all-star break. .

Chicago Bulls center, Nikola Vučević, who is also having a good year statistically has praised Jokic for his outstanding play and also stamped him for another MVP.

"I think he deserves to get another one, the way he's playing. I think you take him out of that team, it's not even close to the same team," Vučević said following shootaround. "The things that he does, you look at his stats, the efficiency he's playing at, it's very impressive.

If Jokic can close out the season strong and have a good playoff run, the award will be his for the taking once again.

The Nuggets next game will be at home Wednesday against the Bulls at 7 p.m. MST.