Avs, Nuggets elimination games create boost for businesses who serve their fans

A pair of must-win games made it a historic day for Denver sports fans and the businesses that serve them.

"We're calling it the Nuggalanche, I expect it to be bonkers in here," said Stoney's assistant general manager, Chelsea Herzog.

"I'm sure we'll get upwards of over probably 1,000 people, I would not be surprised," said Dan Stillman, an operating partner at Tom's Watch Party. "It's a good problem to have."

For thousands of fans, finding a way to keep track of multiple game 7s was also a good problem to have.

"It's like one eye to the left, one eye to the right. You know, it's kind of like we're winking at the same," said Patrick Pultz, who was on his way to Ball Arena to watch the Nuggets.

"It's tough," said Johnny Moreno. "I don't know how anyone does a night like this."

On top of the Nuggets and Avalanche games, Saturday was the Kentucky Derby, giving Denverites one more reason to get downtown and have a good time.

"We're here at the biggest Derby party, right in Denver, and so the inspiration was just a big sports day," Moreno added as he showed off his outfit inspired by all three events. "I'm gonna be probably the oddest dressed person in the venue tonight."

The beautiful weather also gave everyone a boost of confidence heading into the night, even with two seasons on the line.

"I feel good about the weather, and if we bring the good weather together, then we're gonna do well," said Pultz, explaining how he gets his confidence from the weather. "And today's feels pretty good."

It turns out he may have been partially on to something.