Avian flu concerns force cancelation of poultry shows at Colorado State Fair

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado State Fair is making some changes to its programming before it begins this Friday. The state fair is canceling its poultry shows over avian flu concerns. 

The state fair takes place at the grounds in Pueblo. It's known for multiple 4-H competitions and shows as well as traditional fair food and fun.

The poultry shows have been canceled so as to not be a spreading event for avian flu among chickens and other domestic birds.

So far this year, an estimated 3.5 million Colorado birds have been infected. 

