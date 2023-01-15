Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.

Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 11 goals and 32 assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored five goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Denis Malgin: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Filip Hronek: out (upper body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

By The Associated Press