Colorado officials urge safety in the backcountry amid high avalanche danger

With the holiday weekend approaching and a snowy winter season continuing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued an advisory for outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the backcountry unless they take the proper precautions and check the avalanche forecasts.

The warning comes after avalanches in Colorado that have resulted in four deaths.

CPW says early snowfall and heavy precipitation during December and January have led to considerable avalanche danger. Here's a look at the snowfall totals at some of the state's ski resorts over the past week.

"There's a lot of snow and a lot of instability," said Anna Debattiste, spokeswoman for the Summit County Search and Rescue group.

Debattiste urged people to remember that if they are leaving the bounds of any ski area through a backcountry access point, the close proximity to a ski area makes no difference when it comes to the potential for a slide.

"It's no different than if they just drove to the top of Loveland Pass to go backcountry skiing. They are in the backcountry," she said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports there have been 870 avalanches in the high country since Dec. 26.

"We have seen more avalanches this year than we do on a typical year, and recently they've gotten much bigger," said CAIC's director Ethan Greene in a prepared statement.

Greene stressed the importance of safety while in the high country, saying, "We want everyone to enjoy the wonderful public lands in Colorado and go home alive and well to their family and friends. We need everyone headed into the backcountry to plan their trip carefully and avoid avalanche hazards."

CPW also expressed to outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of winter weather and constantly shifting weather patterns. The department also shared some helpful tips to avoid avalanche danger:

Check the forecasts before heading to the high country

Carry all required safety gear

Take avalanche training

Keep wildlife, wild

For more information on avalanche education and how to take the training, visit a special section of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website.