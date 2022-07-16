Authorities catch inmate who stole car, cut off ankle monitor

A 56-year-old inmate who escaped state custody by cutting off his ankle monitor and stealing a car was captured Saturday afternoon in New Mexico.

Timothy O'Brien, described by the Colorado Department of Corrections as a minimum security prisoner, was located and arrested in Farmington, according to the DOC.

O'Brien will be returned to the Delta Correctional Facility from which he escaped to face additional charges.

Online criminal records show that O'Brien was sentenced to 16 years behind bars for an 2011 aggravated robbery conviction in Chaffee County. O'Brien's DOC profile indicates he was scheduled for his next parole hearing in little more than a year.

DOC's alert about O'Brien's escape did not indicate when exactly he went missing. But O'Brien was said to be in a white 2008 Chevy Suburban and last seen at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Durango.

The Office of the Inspector General is responding to investigate the incident, according to the DOC.