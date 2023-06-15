Watch CBS News
Authorities arrest man allegedly involved in shooting at numerous vehicles

By Rick Sallinger

/ CBS Colorado

Man arrested, accused of shooting at passing motorists in Jefferson County, Parker
Man arrested, accused of shooting at passing motorists in Jefferson County, Parker 02:31

Authorities from Arvada, Parker, and Jefferson County combined with the FBI to arrest a man believed involved in shooting at numerous vehicles. Video taken by a worker at the hotel in Parker captured one of the shootings on camera.

As the two vehicles were leaving the recording captured gunfire.

The Audi from which the shots were fired sped off, but this video taken from inside the hotel would provide a critical link. 

"The video from the employee at the Holiday Inn was crucial. She took it from her cell phone. You can see the suspect and the victim arguing you can see the suspect fire the handgun at the victim," said Josh Hans of the Parker Police Department.

It was a 2012 Audi A6 black sedan with fake Pennsylvania license plates that authorities had been seeking.

paul-behme.jpg
 Paul Behme Jefferson County

Last month at a roundabout in Jefferson County at 32nd Avenue and Eldridge Street, gunfire rang out.

A bullet went through the windshield where John McCray was driving the car. 

"We weren't sure if it was fireworks, but then I heard bullets hit the car," he told CBS News Colorado. 

He and his companion reportedly had no interaction with the other vehicle. McCray was injured in the shooting

"I have some metal shrapnel in my face, right hand and shoulder as well as probably some glass," he said. 

The suspect's taillights helped piece the cases together. At the La Quinta motel nearby investigators deployed a SWAT team. 

Inside they located 21-year-old, Paul Behme, and arrested him for attempted murder. 

Rick Sallinger
rick-sallinger1.jpg

First published on June 15, 2023 / 5:50 PM

First published on June 15, 2023 / 5:50 PM

