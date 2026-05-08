Aurora's Grandview High School pitcher gaining national attention

Grandview High School has produced many professional athletes, including professional baseball players. This year, the school has a pitcher who is gaining a lot of national attention, named Ethan Wachsmann. But at Thursday's practice, he seemed calm and collected.

The Grandview High School baseball team practices. CBS

In fact, the whole team seemed to be loose. Which is extraordinary because they have a huge weekend of baseball ahead of them.

They are one game ahead of the Cherry Creek High School Bruins in the standings. One win against them this weekend and Grandview is league champs. It's one reason Friday's game was packed with fans.

But that's just one reason for the large crowd. The other is Ethan himself. He can hit 100 mph pitches, and he can throw them, too.

"For me, it doesn't feel that much different. You know, like, obviously, the results are better than if I didn't throw that hard. Like, I know that I can throw my fastball by most guys, and it works. But, out of the hand, it doesn't feel much different from somebody throwing 85 to 80," said Wachsmann.

Ethan Wachsmann CBS

That means major league scouts have been a staple at Grandview games this spring. Ethan has noticed.

"It's kind of just, like, funny to see, like, all the other people here to come watch," said Wachsmann.

Ethan is enjoying the exposure, and it has paved a bright path for him. As of right now, he's planning to pitch at Wake Forest and go to college. But he says he hasn't totally ruled out going straight to the pros.

First, he has to take care of the Bruins, which is his number one priority this weekend.

"I think it's going to be a fun opportunity," said Wachsmann.

Grandview High School CBS

Grandview and Cherry Creek play on Friday and Saturday. If Grandview gets a win, they are champions. If not it goes to Cherry Creek.