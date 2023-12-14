Aurora woman faces charges after police chase stolen vehicle in Douglas County

A woman from Aurora is facing a long list of charges following a chase through Parker, while she was in a stolen vehicle reportedly from Colorado Springs.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says around 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Parker Police Department initially attempted to stop the vehicle on Parker and Stroh Road but disengaged due to department policy as the vehicle continued southbound on Parker Road.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were already in the area from a previous stolen vehicle report and spotted the Nissan Rogue in a parking lot near Highway 83 and 86.

DCSO says the driver then pulled onto Highway 83 and went southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver got up to speeds over 100 mph, according to DCSO.

After deputies used stop sticks following a short pursuit, the suspect drove the car through a fence, went airborne and crashed into the concrete base of a gas pump.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Savanna Scott Cook is charged as the driver as deputies say they found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines inside the vehicle.

Cook was arrested for investigation of second-degree motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

"Our dedicated deputies work tirelessly around the clock to protect the residents of Douglas County from criminals. Their safety is our priority. These arrests should send a clear message to car thieves that they will be tracked down and arrested if they come to Douglas County," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

DCSO says the passenger, who has been identified as Arthur Isaac Sandoval, was also taken into custody on charges of violation of a protection order and obstructing a peace officer.

This incident was one of three stolen car arrests in Douglas County in just over 24 hours.