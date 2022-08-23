Watch CBS News
Aurora approves ordinance to save water, cutting back on grass considerably

Aurora City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance aimed at saving water. It will majorly cut back on grass.

The city will limit how much cool-weather grass will be allowed in new developments.

Along with that, the city won't approve any new golf courses, decorative water features or grass in the median. Instead, people will have to fill spaces with native plants.

The mayor says it's a responsible move as the state deals with climate change and drought.

This does not impact properties already built. 

Arapahoe County is also taking water-saving steps. The county recently ripped out a Kentucky bluegrass field and replaced it with drought-resistant native grasses. It will save 1.5 million gallons of water each year.

