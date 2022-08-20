Arapahoe County focuses on native grasses to help save water

They are planting the seeds of the future at the Arapahoe County Administration Building. They are not the usual Kentucky bluegrass seeds, but instead native grasses that drink from the skies.

The grass is designed to save water and not just a drop in the bucket.

Luc Hatlestad with Arapahoe County explains, "One-point-five million gallons of water is a significant amount. It's enough water to supply a family of four for 15 years... that's 1.5 million a year we are saving."

This is what used to be here. A lush lawn that can drink up to 2½ inches a week. Half of Denver Water's supply comes from the Colorado River, but it's dwindling.

Austin Krcmarik, a conservation expert with Denver Water notes, "There's kind of a crisis on the Colorado River protecting our supplies and managing water wisely is always an issue, but now more than ever."

What's happening on the 3 acres at the Arapahoe County Administration Building has already gone further in Nevada where what's termed nonfunctional grass is on the way out. What does all this mean for your lawn?

Krcmarik says residents should not panic, "We're not here to take away anybody's turf if you are actively using it or if it is important to your individual level we are not saying you have to rip it out."

But they aren't discouraging it in thirsty Colorado.

Aurora is taking up a ban on some future grassy areas at its city council meeting Monday