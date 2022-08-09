Watch CBS News
Plan for limits on grass lawns for new homes in Aurora passes City Council hurdle

Grass ban in Aurora is moving forward after city council unanimously approved the proposal
Grass ban in Aurora is moving forward after city council unanimously approved the proposal 00:27

The City of Aurora is close to taking a big step to conserve more water. No newly built homes or developments will be able to have grass lawns that are larger than a certain size, if a proposed new rule is approved.

Only 500 square feet can be sod through the proposed ordinance. The rest has to be turf or xeriscape. The hope is this could mean a 25% water saving for the city.

Some City Council members in a Monday night meeting said this is an important change, and the city's director of water said this is a necessary step for conservation.

Developers and homeowners would get to choose landscaping off of a pre-determined list of native plants. Also, no new golf courses would be permitted for construction.

The ordinance passed another reading in Monday's meeting but is not yet fully approved. A final vote will take place later this month. If passed, it would be the first time a municipality in Colorado placed a ban on unlimited grassy areas outside homes that are meant solely for aesthetic purposes.

