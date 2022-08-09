Plan for limits on grass lawns for new homes in Aurora passes City Council hurdle

The City of Aurora is close to taking a big step to conserve more water. No newly built homes or developments will be able to have grass lawns that are larger than a certain size, if a proposed new rule is approved.

Only 500 square feet can be sod through the proposed ordinance. The rest has to be turf or xeriscape. The hope is this could mean a 25% water saving for the city.

Some City Council members in a Monday night meeting said this is an important change, and the city's director of water said this is a necessary step for conservation.

Developers and homeowners would get to choose landscaping off of a pre-determined list of native plants. Also, no new golf courses would be permitted for construction.

The ordinance passed another reading in Monday's meeting but is not yet fully approved. A final vote will take place later this month. If passed, it would be the first time a municipality in Colorado placed a ban on unlimited grassy areas outside homes that are meant solely for aesthetic purposes.