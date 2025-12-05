Aurora undercover operation leads to arrest of man allegedly trying to lure 12-year-old

Aurora police have arrested a man they say tried to meet a child for sex during an undercover operation.

Authorities said a two-day operation in March by Internet Crimes Against Children detectives targeted predators using the internet to exploit children. But after the operation was over, the social media ads remained active.

That's when police said 39-year-old Daniel Oliver McCarthy responded to one of the ads and began chatting with an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old girl. Over the course of eight months, authorities said McCarthy tried to convince the "child" to run away and move in with him in Greeley.

Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department said McCarthy arranged to meet the person he thought was a 12-year-old for sex on Wednesday, and a team of officers was there to arrest him.

Police reportedly found a loaded handgun sitting in the front seat of his vehicle.

McCarthy is facing charges of internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child in connection with the investigation. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.